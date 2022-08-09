DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Royal Donut has re-opened its doors in Danville, and customers couldn't wait.
People lining up as early as 5am to purchase a tasty treat. Business was so popular today, the shop had to close for a few hours because they ran out.
Co-owner Sam George said, they expected some attention, but not this much.
“We ran out for a couple hours. We had to close our doors and lock them unfortunately.”
Once the doors were back open, they weren't open for long. A little over an hour and they had to close for the entire day. Even after that, some people were turned away because they didn't have the supply.
A few favorites are the eclairs, and the chocolate icing donuts.
Being that the donut shop was closed for over half a year, it is clear the donuts were missed.
