(WAND) - A teen who honors fallen responders once again paid respects to a hero from Illinois.
Zechariah of Running 4 Heroes Inc. ran in early May to remember Knox County Deputy Nick Weist. Weist lost his life on April 29 while assisting Galesburg police with a chase.
Authorities said the suspect's vehicle hit Weist while he was setting up spike strips.
"Thanks to your support, the flag that was carried tonight will be sent to the Weist family," Running 4 Heroes said. "Your tax-deductible donations help make this possible."
Those who wish to donate to Running 4 Heroes can do so through the organization's Facebook post honoring Weist. A separate fundraiser underway to help the Weist family has raised over $23,000, passing a $20,000 goal. Click here to donate.
