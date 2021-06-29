COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois firefighter will be honored by the Running 4 Heroes organization.
Its founder, 12-year-old Zechariah, will run 1 mile Tuesday evening in memory of 21-year-old Mehdi Mourad, a firefighter of the Wabash Fire Protection District. The run is scheduled to happen at 6:30 p.m. local time.
Between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the run will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page. People can view/share/comment on the run once it's uploaded.
The run is dependent on law enforcement being present to ensure Zechariah's safety. Running 4 Heroes is based on Florida.
Mourad was responding to a multiple vehicle crash Sunday on I-57 in Coles County when the fatal crash occurred. Mourad, who is from Mattoon, lost control of his vehicle before it rear-ended a vehicle stopped on the side of the interstate due to severe weather at milepost 188.
Mourad was trapped in his vehicle before responders extradited him. He then was taken to Carle Hospital, where he died.
Two passengers from the car that was stopped on the side of the road, including a 52-year-old victim and a 12-year-old victim, went to a hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK. Both are from Centralia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.