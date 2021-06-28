COLES CO., Ill. (WAND) - A Wabash Fire Protection District fire fighter died Sunday while responding to a crash on I-57.
According to Gary Kepley with the Wabash Fire Protection District, the fire fighter was responding to mile marker 188 for a multiple vehicle crash when the fire fighter was involved in a crash. He was taken to Carle Hospital where he died.
It is unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.
WAND News is working to learn more on this developing story and will update the page with more information as we get it.
