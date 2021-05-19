CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois boy who runs for those who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty will again do so for fallen Champaign officer Chris Oberheim.
Zechariah Cartledge, who ran in the memory of fallen ISP Trooper Todd Hanneken in March, plans to run one mile carrying his flag Thursday. The run will occur at about 7 p.m.
Cartledge will again include his flag in this run. Citizens and agencies are encouraged to join. Click here for more information.
The run will be uploaded to the Running for Heroes Inc. Facebook page between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. People will be asked to view, share and comment on the run once it is uploaded.
The flag used in each run goes to the family of the hero who died.
