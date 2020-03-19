(WAND) - Rural King is stopping all online sales of ammunition in an effort to keep up with high demand.
The company said the change is happening to ensure products stay on store shelves. People will still be able to buy ammunition at all 119 Rural King stores, while other products will remain available online.
In a letter to customers, Rural King officials said they're doing everything they can to keep essential products customers need available.
"Rural King values your business and trust, and we hope that you will continue to help us in supporting our neighbors across rural America during this time of need and uncertainty," the letter said. "May your family remain healthy and safe and may our communities and country return to normal as soon as possible."
