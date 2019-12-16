EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sadorus woman went to a hospital after crash between a semi-truck and car.
State police said the crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Monday on I-57 northbound at mile post 143. They said the driver of a Honda Accord lost control on the icy road before hitting a guardrail and a semi-truck, which was moving in front of the car.
The Accord then came to a rest on the shoulder of the road.
The only person taken to a hospital - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham - was 25-year-old Ruth Lowry, who was a passenger in the Accord. The extent of her injuries is unclear Monday night.