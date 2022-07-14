EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham Police Department is starting a program that would help drug users get the assistance they need to get sober.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland told WAND News with the help of Effingham Commissioner Libby Moeller, his department will prepare to offer a Safe Passage program for drug users looking to get help.
When Chief McFarland took lead of the department 3 years ago, he said one of his main objectives was to change the way the department addressed substance abuse issues. He looked into different options, but felt the Safe Passage program through Hour House in Charleston was the best option for the city.
"I've dealt with families as a patrol officer and my heart breaks for them, because they have a loved one and they know it's just a matter of time when their child or family member takes that one last hit and dies."
Janna Overstreet, Program Director of Hour House, said they work with different stakeholders in the city to address the areas that need the greatest attention when helping people fight drug addiction. The goal is to make sure all areas are covered, from prevention, to assessment and recovery.
"When people leave treatment and they come back to the community, if the community isn't supportive, it lessens their ability to stay sober," she shared.
Overstreet said the Safe Passage program in Coles County has been a major success in helping people get sober and stay sober. She said the first step to getting success was addressing substance abuse for what it is.
"If you really want to minimize that active substance abuse disorder in your community, you have to address it as a mental health problem, because that's what it is."
In 2019, there were 8 reported overdose deaths in Effingham County, according to Chief McFarland. Of those deaths, 6 of them are attribute to Fentanyl. He said overdose deaths would have been higher if it hadn't been for his officers administering NARCAN on 17 overdoses to save lives.
"Fentanyl is not going away. It's going to be here for awhile and it's important for law enforcement to adjust their mindset on how to deal with this problem," he said.
The program won't give a person a get out of jail free card, explained Chief McFarland. If someone has committed a crime, they won't be able to use Safe Passage as a way to avoid conviction. However, the way the program will work, is if someone is battling addiction and wants to get help, they can call the Effingham Police Department and they will get that person to a rehab bed.
"It's the right thing to do for the community, for the police and it's the right thing to do for the people who are seeking recovery," said Overstreet.
The program depends on volunteers who would be responsible for driving a person to an available facility for help. Chief McFarland said those interested in helping should contact the Effingham Police Department.
