(WAND)-As the winter weather settles in, several people will be settling indoors to stay warm. You should be aware wrapping up in extra sources of heat can pose a safety risk.
Electric blankets and heating pads can burn you if not used properly.
Here are some safety tips:
1) Don't use the two at the same time.
2) If your blanket does not have a timer, turn it off before you go to sleep.
3) Never sit or lie on the heat source as it can break the internal wires.
Doctors discourage use from diabetic patients and those with medical conditions who suffer from nerve damage and pregnant woman.
“We should really avoid these in pregnancy,” said Sergio Morales, MD, HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. “We know that increased temperature can lead to birth defects and high rates of miscarriage, so heating blankets probably not a good idea during pregnancy."
The use of old or damaged electric blankets can create first- and second-degree burns. In some cases, overheating of these products can lead to home fires.
