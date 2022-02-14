(WAND) - The Salvation Army is releasing its new national campaign, Love Beyond, to encourage people to show love without discrimination.
Love Beyond was announced Monday, February 14, Valentine's Day, and will be an appeal and invitation to the community to join The Salvation Army in serving suffering humanity and to show those hurting a love beyond all else.
The campaign will be used all year long and continue as the Christmas Campaign.
“Valentine’s Day is the perfect time for The Salvation Army to release our Love Beyond campaign,” Lt. Kenesa Debela, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of Decatur said in the release. “While individuals throughout the world are showing love to their significant others, we are reminding people to have love for the unloved, the overlooked, the downtrodden. Love Beyond is a love that goes beyond life’s difficult circumstances. Beyond homelessness. Beyond hunger. Beyond losses.”
“We also are here to listen and give direction to those who see themselves as unlovable and without hope. All of our programs and services are driven by love – a love for others, and of course, a love for God,” Lt. Shanell Debela said. “Love Beyond is a wonderful reflection of who we are and what we do. And it’s a call out to others to join in.”
“Just one surprise expense like a car repair or medical bill can mean the difference between being able to pay rent and utilities or to buy groceries for a family living paycheck to paycheck,” said Lt. Kenesa Debela. “The Salvation Army works to remove the constant burden of worry and stress through emergency financial assistance that helps keep people in their homes, provides meals and food boxes, and other programs to give the suffering a pathway of hope from crisis to long-term stability. Our love extends far beyond the moment of service to provide a new way forward.”
This Valentine’s Day we’re encouraging everyone to Love Beyond and to seek out new ways to serve and help those in need. You can enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month or reach out to The Salvation Army to find additional ways you can give, support, and volunteer.
