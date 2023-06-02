SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Richard Burns said that thirteen years after losing his brother Patrick, the truth is finally coming out.
"I'll always have that guy's back," Richard Burns told WAND News.
Patrick Burns died in 2010 after an altercation with Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputies. At the time, the county coroner had reported his cause of death as Excited Delirium. This week, the current county coroner is issuing a new death certificate and reporting that Burns actually died by homicide.
"I guess the reason I didn't give up is because I strongly believed in my heart, the truth wasn't being told," Richard Burns explained.
He was living in Florida in 2010, when Patrick's girlfriend called.
"She told me that he had been involved in an altercation with police, and she was very concerned," he said.
Burns thought it was out of character for his outgoing and charismatic brother, who worked for the state as an auditor.
"When we got here and we saw Pat was on life support, and we ended up—as a family—making a decision as a family several days later, to remove life support," Burns told WAND News.
The Burns family eventually learned, Patrick was having a mental health emergency, and using cocaine, that fateful day.
"He was convinced that his life was in danger and he left his home, with no shoes or socks on, just boxer shorts and a t-shirt, and went to a neighbor's home," Burns explained.
The neighbor, who knew Patrick, called police and asked him to wait outside. When deputies arrived, he was tased 21 times and his hands and feet bound. He was then taken to the hospital where he died.
"The cause of death that was listed initially on the death certificate 'excited delirium,' was something that the National Association of Medical Examiners took a stance on in March of this year and they basically said it's not an acceptable cause of death," Jim Allmon, Sangamon County Coroner, told WAND News.
With this new guidance, and a request from the Burns family to review the case, Allmon sent the autopsy and evidence to two forensic pathologists. They agreed with a private autopsy the Burns family had done in 2010. Patrick died from brain damage due to a lack of oxygen because he was restrained face down.
"We've learned a lot about what it does to the body when they're placed in positions when it compromises their airways and their breathing," Allmon said.
Allmon has now declared the manner of Patrick's death a homicide. This new ruling finally bringing some closure to the family the fought for the truth.
"When your older brother helps you so much in life— I wouldn't be the man I am without him," Burns said.
The Burns family did file a wrongful death lawsuit, but lost the case in court. They are now asking the state's attorney to take a fresh look at the case.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
