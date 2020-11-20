SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Co. health officials reached a settlement with three of four restaurants that closed earlier in the week for defying COVID-19 restrictions.
The settlement includes Sweet Basil Cafe, Charlie Parker's Diner and D&J Cafe. They, along with Fox Run, had their permits suspended for continuing to offer indoor dining under mitigations. Each business was fined $500 and a judge ordered them to temporarily close.
Fox Run was not included in the settlement, per the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, and withdrew its request for a hearing before the county's board of health to dispute its licenses suspension. A temporary restraining order (TRO) against Fox Run remains in full force Friday and a hearing on the department's request for a preliminary injunction is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 3.
The health department said Sweet Basil Cafe, D&J Cafe and Charlie Parker's admitted to their violations and agreed to pay fines in full. They also agreed to comply with current and future instructions from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
In addition, the court entered a permanent injunction order, which the health department said includes the finding that “citations and suspension of permits by the department were neither arbitrary, capricious nor unlawful in any manner.” The three restaurants had their licenses reinstated after successful Friday inspections, and each was authorized to reopen subject to terms laid out in the settlement agreements and permanent injunction order.
Those documents are attached to this story in a PDF file.
“I am pleased that we were able to resolve this matter without further litigation and allow these local businesses to re-open in compliance with the law," said Sangamon County Department of Public Health Director Gail O'Neill. "We will continue to enforce local mitigation restrictions to keep our community safe and work with businesses who choose to follow the rules.”
