SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Suspects accused of murder in Sangamon County have been indicted by a grand jury on charges.
The indictments were returned against 28-year-old Clinton Shores, 46-year-old Keely Williams and 21-year-old Dustin N. Carson. Shores is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, attempted armed robbery and being an armed habitual criminal, while Williams is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.
Carson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member. In a different case, grand jury indictments were returned on counts of armed violence, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Carson is considered a suspect in the murder of 36-year-old Springfield man Timothy Swope Jr.
The murder charge against Shores is for his alleged involvement in the homicide of Daniel Kinney. Authorities said Kinney was shot and killed in March at a Springfield residence in the 900 block of E. Griffiths Avenue. He was discovered with a gunshot wound to his upper body on the back porch.
Shores faces up to life in prison if found guilty.
Williams is accused of killing Joshua R. Pfeiller, who authorities said was stabbed in Rochester. Officers found the victim at 4:16 a.m. on April 1 at his residence, which was in the 6800 block of White Deer Trail. Pfeiller died at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
