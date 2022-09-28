SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A Sangamon County grand jury returned a 13- count indictment against Mark N. Crites relating to an arson incident and the shooting deaths of Gloria and John Norgaard in their Springfield home.
Crites was taken into custody by Gillespie Police on September 12.
The grand jury indicted Crites on the following offenses:
- Count I –Aggravated Arson (F/X)
- Count II – Residential Arson (F/1)
- Count III – First Degree Murder M)
- Count IV – First Degree Murder (M)
- Count V – First Degree Murder (M)
- Count VI – First Degree Murder (M)
- Count VII – First Degree Murder (M)
- Count VIII – First Degree Murder (M)
- Count IX – First Degree Murder (M)
- Count X – First Degree Murder (M)
- Count XI – Theft (F/3)
- Count XII – Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (F/2)
- Count XIII – Aggravated Possession of Stolen Firearms (F/1)
Crites will be arraigned on September 29 at 8:30 a.m.. His bond is set in the amount of $5 million. If convicted of all charges, Crites faces a sentence of mandatory life in prison.
