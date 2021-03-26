GREENVIEW, Ill. (WAND) - The director of the Sangamon County Health Department, Gail O'Neill, said vaccinations are becoming mobile.
With the help of the Sangamon and Menard county health departments, the National Guard and Greenview Community Schools, hundreds of people were able to get vaccinated in Greenview.
"I think there's some comradery, like let's get our community back together," O'Neill said. "(For) those that have been on the fence about getting vaccinated, this provides them a chance to go with friends and other people who are doing the same thing."
The superintendent for Greenview Community Schools, Ryan Heavner, said a mobile vaccination site was important to people in his community.
"There are so many people that wouldn't be able to make it to the bigger cities to get their shots," Heavner said. "Getting them to a place where they don't have to travel far, where they feel comfortable, is a huge plus."
That location was Greenview Elementary School. Here, many National Guard members took on the task of administering the vaccine.
For two months, Dallas Hays has been working mobile sites like this for the National Guard.
"What the mobile team does, we go around places where people who normally can't get out to give the vaccine," Hays said.
Hays said she's given hundreds of vaccines over the past few months.
"Individually, probably over 1,500," Hays said. "It feels really great, honestly. I volunteer for any mission I can and just to have the opportunity to help out the community like this is really a great feeling.
More than 400 people were able to get vaccinated at the Greenview mobile site with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
"Having the Johnson and Johnson vaccine makes it a whole lot easier for people who have trouble getting place to place," O'Neill said. "We're glad to have that."
One of those people who received the vaccine was Randall Browning.
"This is, like, very, very easy," Browning said. "I mean we just walked in, filled out the paperwork, sat here for just a second and had our shot. Only two negative things - I got stuck with a needle, and when I was a kid, I always used to get a piece of candy after my shot."
O'Neill said this is the biggest mobile site the health department has done so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.