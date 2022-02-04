SANGAMON, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon Mass Transit District snow routes are back in service.
SMTD previously suspended its services due to the worsening weather conditions, but is now operating their snow routes.
SMTD services will run snow routes Friday night, Saturday and Monday morning.
Snow routes may go back to regular routes Monday morning pending staff verification that all applicable roads are safe for operations.
Some services remain suspended until at least Tuesday, including service to Chatham, Riverton, Rochester, and Sherman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.