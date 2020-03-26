MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Several April events in Macon County have been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
The Sangamon River cleanup and Festival of Spring, scheduled for April 25, are no longer happening in 2020, according to the Macon County Conservation District
Multiple temporary closures were also recently announced. MCCD is closing the Rock Springs Nature Center (3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur), playgrounds and all outdoor restrooms. The closures will be active until Tuesday, April 7 in order to help slow down the spread of the virus.
All conservation trails, outside of Sand Creek (poor trail conditions) and the Rock Springs-Fairview Bike Trail (flooding) remain open. People can find trails through this link.
The public can contact the MCCD through Facebook or leave a message at (217)423-7708 if there are questions.