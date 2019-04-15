DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many people hoped the cold weather would be in the rear view mirror by now, but Illinois has been known to see some snowfall in the spring.
"With the changing temperatures outside, it certainly makes it challenging to keep the inside of your home comfortable," said Marcelyn Love of Ameren.
However, Ameren has a few tips on how to save on bills every month.
- Periodically replace filters
- Don't cover vents with drapes or furniture
- Check for adequate insulation
- Open window shades on cooler days to let sun warm rooms
- Download Ameren's Smart Thermostat App
