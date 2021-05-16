Schnucks updated its policy on mask wearing in their stores Saturday, announcing that vaccinated customers will no longer be required to wear facemasks.
It comes after the CDC updated it's mask guidance, saying masks are not required in "most cases" for vaccinated people.
The statement from Schnucks Media Relations:
Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks in our stores. At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear facemasks while we review our internal policies and align with regulations in the municipalities in which we operate our 111 stores. For the latest updates, please visit our website.
Schnucks has followed Walmart and am's Club, who announced they were removing masks mandates earlier this week. Target, Home Depot and Kroger said their mandates will stay in place.
