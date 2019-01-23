MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - A bus driver has been arrested after police say he was driving under the influence with students on board.
According to Mahomet-Seymour School District Superintendent Lindsey Hall, the bus was pulled over in Piatt County after leaving an athletic event.
Police told WAND the driver, a 69-year-old man, was driving recklessly and nearly sideswiped several vehicles in the Decatur area.
Monticello Police and Piatt County deputies made a traffic stop on I-72 eastbound at milepost 169.
The driver was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of reckless endangerment of children.
According to Hall, the driver passed all of the tests required to become a bus driver at the beginning of the school year. Hall said the district takes these incidents very serious.
The identity of the driver was not yet released.