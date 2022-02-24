CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Illinois Central school bus company, a school bus traveling near Decker Springs Rd has flipped over.
The bus company says the flip was caused due to weather related conditions, and no major injuries have been reported.
At this time no further information has been made available.
WAND will continue to update this story as we learn more.
