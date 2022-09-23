SHELBY COUNTY (WAND)- Central A&M High School Principal Charlie Brown gave an update after two students were hurt in a car crash Thursday. He said in a Facebook post that the students' injuries are non life-threatening.
"One student will be undergoing surgery tonight to have a rod placed in his broken femur. He has a few other fractures and a concussion as well. He has a long way to go to heal, however, he has a good prognosis," Principal Brown said in a post.
The student's surgery finished up around 3 a.m. Friday.
He went on to say the second student has cuts and bruises, but no broken bones and was released from the hospital.
"Thank you for the prayers. It was very gut-wrenching for this community to know another student was taken away from an accident by helicopter. We thank God that the prognosis is good. Please pray for their healing and strength," Principal Brown added.
The accident comes after two high school students were killed in a car crash in July.
