(WAND) - Local school districts have been made aware of school shooting threats circulating nationally on TikTok.
The original post referred to a "school shooting and bomb threats for every school in the USA, including elementary," with this supposedly happening on Friday, Dec. 17.
Local school districts have each issued statements saying they are aware of these threats and there is no indication of any local threat. They said they will be vigilant.
Click here for a statement from Decatur Public Schools about these threats.
A statement from Paris district superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson is attached to this story as a PDF document.
