DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr.
According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder.
Smith was located and arrested in Mattoon, IL by the United States Marshal Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Smith has been booked into the Macon County Jail and is now the second suspect arrested for their involvement in the death of McClelland, Jr.
McClelland, Jr. was shot and killed on July 15, 2021 during a block party on East Leafland Avenue.
Police records show the day following the incident they arrested Damariyon Mills for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Mills was sentenced, last month to 6-years in prison for one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm for being a gunman who was there at the time.
Police Say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734.
