URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A second teenager has been arrested in relation to the shooting death of 16-year-old Montrell Emery of Urbana.
On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at about 1:03 AM, Urbana Police Officers responded to the 2400 Block of Prairie Green Dr. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officers arrived and found Emery with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers provided first aid until Urbana Fire Department and ambulance services arrived and took over care of the victim. Emery was transported to Carle Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
On March 18, a 14-year-old from Urbana was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder.
Following further investigation, a second 14-year-old was arrested in connection to Emery's murder. He was located in the 1200 block of Brookstone Ct. in Urban where he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center pending further legal proceedings for murder.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
