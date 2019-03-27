VANDALIA, Ill. (WAND) - The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation Second Chances program and the Vandalia Correctional Center have teamed up to offer a program for offenders to learn equestrian skills.
The TRF Second Chances program provides training in equine care and management for offenders using retired Thoroughbred racehorses. The horses are retired because of injuries during their race career. Through this program retired racehorses are saved from possible neglect, abuse and slaughter. The Vandalia Correctional Center teamed up with TRF Second Chances to help offenders get back on their feet. The program teaches offenders grooming, anatomy, psychology, nutrition, how to saddle and bridle.
There are seven, second chance programs through the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation around the United States. Alyssa Haney is the program director at Vandalia Correctional Center. Haney says she's been involved with horses for her entire life, but says the majority of the offenders have never worked with horses.
"Some have never seen a horse or come close to a horse," explains Haney.
Offenders and racehorses seeking a second chance. Offenders are paired with a horse and are required to feed, groom and care for it. Daniel Desilva is currently serving time for a firearms charge out of Sangamon County. Desilva says he never thought he would have such a strong bond with a 1,000 pound animal.
"When I first started it was kind of scary, but now that I've got used to their different personalities I can just look at a horse and know how he's feeling," explains Desilva.
Second Chance Ranch operates on over 50-acres of land. Currently, 33 horses live at Vandalia's Correctional Center all of which are cared for by offenders.
"We really see them evolve from first coming into the program and leaving," explains Haney.
"Mostly we bond with the horses. We groom them and make sure they are nutritionally cared for," explains Darell Banks who's currently serving a weapons charge. "We are pretty much doing what you would do if you had your own horse."
Learning everything, from head-to-hoof. Program director Haney says their day starts off either in the classroom or they will come straight out to the horses. Haney says each man apart of the program knows the exact nutritional plan for their horse.
All morning and into the afternoon Haney and the offenders apart of the VCC Second Chances program work with the horses. However, Haney says the program is much more than equine training, she goes on to say the offenders also learn personal and life skills throughout the program.
"They are learning how to work as a team. It's like their own little farm, they are working it and working as a team to make sure the horses get everything they need," explains Haney.
The TRF Program has helped offenders get out of their comfort zone and give them a chance to learn as skill that many can say they don't know how to do.
"This program is teaching me patience and persistence. That's something I have trouble with," explains Banks.
"This program has helped me by teaching me to feel comfortable and to step outside my element and learn certain skills that I wouldn't have had the privilege of learning coming from where I come from," says Desilva.
Haney says she's seen progress in everyone who's apart of the program or who has gone through the program. Especially for Banks, Haney says he took on a task and explains he had one of the most memorable stories. Banks was challenged to care for Moose, who had a laceration on her front fetlock. Haney says everyday Moose had to be cleaned and get wound treatment. After a few treatments Moose realized she didn't like it and one day ran from Banks as he went to harness her.
"I could tell he was frustrated, so I walked out there with him and said instead of walking away how about we tackle this head on. I'm going to show you what to do then you're going to stay out here as long as it takes," explains Haney.
Haney says Banks did everything she had taught him. She explains after that day Moose started to feel more comfortable and Banks was able to take a challenge and complete it.
"Unless you can see the little things like that happen you don't understand the program. This is really helping these men," Haney explains.
"Before this program I was impatient and very low tolerant person. There would be days I would come out and did not want to deal with certain tasks. Now I understand you have to connect with a horse on a psychological level to get anywhere with them," says Banks.
A program giving offenders and opportunity to give back and help themselves and others.
"The horses are great. The program is great. The teacher is great. I'm just glad I got a chance to experience it. I didn't think I would ever be around any horses in my life and now that I have it;s one of the greater things I've done with my life," Banks explains.
Warden Stephanie Waggoner says she's seen nothing but positive things with the program and hopes to continue its success and the success of the work being done at the Vandalia Correctional Center.
For more information about the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation click here.