URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A second murder suspect has been arraigned in connection to the deadly December shooting of an Urbana teen.
Kamron Williams, 17, has officially been charged with eight counts of first degree murder, per Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz. Andrew Byrd, 18, has also been arraigned on murder charges in the same case.
The suspects are accused of killing Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, on Dec. 29, 2021. Prosecutors said Atwater-Lewis and others inside of a residence at 1610 W. Hunter St. affiliated themselves with a local gang and had been feuding with another group, which allegedly included Williams and Byrd. Rietz said Williams and Byrd went to the Hunter Street address in furtherance of the feud, at which time Atwater-Lewis exited the residence and was shot.
Police said they responded to the scene and found Atwater-Lewis had been shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at Carle Hospital.
Rietz said Williams and Byrd ran from the scene and were not located until they turned themselves in to Urbana police late during the week of Feb. 28.
Bond for both suspects is set at $2 million. Both are set to appear in court on March 23 for a preliminary hearing. They face 45 years to 85 years in prison if they are found guilty.
Authorities had arrested a third minor in connection to the murder case, who they identified as a 17-year-old male. Rietz said this teen is in custody "on other matters" and has not been charged in the murder case as of Monday.
