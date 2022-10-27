URBANA, Ill. — Jaheim Dyer, 17, of Champaign has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the January shooting of Lyft driver Kristian Philpotts according to the News-Gazette.
On January 12, 2022, vet student Kristian Philpotts was shot while driving for Lyft.
Earlier this month, 17-year-old Na’Shown Fenderson admitted to getting rid of a gun that was used in the shooting.
The News-Gazette said that both Dyer and Fenderson have agreed to testify against a third teen involved in the shooting, Tyjohn Williams. Authorities believe that Williams, who's currently awaiting trial, was the shooter.
29-year-old Kristian Philpotts was driving for Lyft to raise money for his veterinary education. His family established a scholarship fund in his honor for veterinary students.
