DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Providing more security for neighborhoods is becoming a little easier.
That's thanks to a new effort from Danville police to register security cameras.
This afternoon, Danville police announced that all community members and business owners can register their cameras with them in case of any emergency.
"That can be anything from a ringed door bell to a private system installed by a company," said Commander Doug Miller.
He said registering a camera is actually quite simple.
"All they have to do is click on a link and register their cameras and it'll allow us to use their systems," he said.
The registration form can now be found under the City of Danville page.