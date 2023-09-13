WASHINGTON (WAND) — The Senate Judiciary Committee tackled corruption and abuse in the federal prison system on Wednesday. Senator Dick Durbin, (D-Illinois), pointed to abuse at the prison in Thomson, Illinois.
“This is stunning and it’s sickening and I take it personally,” Durbin said. “I was stunned to hear about shackling of people in custody in a way that left permanent scars on their bodies. It became known within the Thomson penitentiary as the Thomson tattoo.”
Earlier in the week Durbin called on the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons to investigate abusive treatment of inmates at the Hazelton prison in West Virginia.
