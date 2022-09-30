DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In recognition ADM's 120th anniversary, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has formally declared this Sept. 30 “ADM Day” in Decatur.
ADM, formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, is a global agribusiness and nutrition company.
“ADM is much more than Decatur’s largest employer. The company is a valued corporate partner, supporting community initiatives and encouraging colleagues to take an active role in improving our city. We salute and congratulate ADM for its 120 year anniversary, and we are proud to be a major part of its history,” said Mayor Moore Wolfe.
“Decatur is the heart and soul of ADM’s operations in North America and remains a critical part of our origination, transportation and processing network,” said Chris Cuddy, president, Carbohydrate Solutions.
“We are proud of our Decatur heritage and how our more than 4,000 local colleagues deliver daily on our purpose to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We appreciate the continued support of the Decatur community and are greatly honored by this recognition of an important historical milestone. We look forward to many more years of partnership and growth.”
