JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Jacksonville police are investigating a series of suspicious fires.
According to Morgan, Scott & Cass Crime Stoppers, Jacksonville firefighters responded twice in late June to two reports of fires. Both fires were at the former Jacksonville Development Center grounds on South Main Street.
Those fires were two dumpster fires. The first report came at 6 a.m. on June 24, with the second happening before 11 p.m. on June 25. In each, someone set wood pallets on fire.
Authorities said firefighters also responded to three other fires of suspicious nature in the last two weeks. All of those fires were in the northeast part of Jacksonville in the 700 block of East Douglas Avenue, the 1300 block of East Wolcott Street and the 1200 block of Allen Avenue.
Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217)243-7300 or submit an online tip at the Crime Stoppers website. A person can also submit a tip by texting 274637(CRIMES). The first word of the text must be "payout."
