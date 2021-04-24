LINCOLN, III (WAND) : Giving back to those who fought for our freedom, the Central Illinois Veterans Commission is taking the first step towards a new home for a Veteran in need.
The commission is taking monumental steps in building the first of three homes in Logan County for Veterans. "We're just, we're blessed, we're very blessed," Chairman of the commission, Joe Schaler, tells WAND News about the support from the Lincoln community for the first Veteran home. A plan 4 years in the making finally coming to fruition.
"We continue to support them with wraparound services, whether it be mental health counseling, job skills training, whether they're trying to go finish your college degree, whatever it may be. We're here to complete that transition and bring that country back into the mainstream society again. So it's a, it's a lifelong commitment we are making to that Veteran.
State representative Darin Lahood says Veterans are the most deserving of a home like the one set to be built. "We live in the greatest country in the world because of our veterans." Lahood says.
"They're the ones that allow us to have the freedoms and the opportunities and so I commend the city of Lincoln for the collaboration for this tiny home behind this, we need to be doing this across the country."
The commission is already planning more homes in the Central Illinois areas for the years to come.
