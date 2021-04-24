CIVC

LINCOLN, III (WAND) : Giving back to those who fought for our freedom, the Central Illinois Veterans Commission is taking the first step towards a new home for a Veteran in need. 

The commission is taking monumental steps in building the first of three homes in Logan County for Veterans. "We're just, we're blessed, we're very blessed," Chairman of the commission, Joe Schaler, tells WAND News about the support from the Lincoln community for the first Veteran home. A plan 4 years in the making finally coming to fruition. 

"This is a very veteran friendly community, and they thrive on supporting us so we're, We're in the right place doing the right thing. The amount of support we've received not only land donations but in, in cash donations to help us build this." Schaler says about the community support. 
 
The need for veteran housing is overwhelming in the Lincoln community, with over 40 application already submitted to the commission to live in the first home. "We can build one a week, and still not catch up with the neither is right in this area..." Schaler says the selection process for the Veteran who receives this home will be highly selective. "You have so many in need. It's almost you have to come down to absolutely what we come up with is neediness and then the next one and the next one."
 
Each of the tiny veteran homes are being build alongside 2x4's Hope, on organization out of Quincy dedicated to building homes for those in need. Each home will be completely free for the selected Veteran. The home is set to be fully furnished and stocked with a fridge full of food. Schaler says he hopes for the home to be completed later this year. 
 
Schaler says the homes are just meant to make the transition back to civilian life easier for Veterans, to help set them up for success. However, the home is just one of the many services the Central Illinois Veterans Commission is providing.
 

"We continue to support them with wraparound services, whether it be mental health counseling, job skills training, whether they're trying to go finish your college degree, whatever it may be. We're here to complete that transition and bring that country back into the mainstream society again. So it's a, it's a lifelong commitment we are making to that Veteran.

State representative Darin Lahood says Veterans are the most deserving of a home like the one set to be built. "We live in the greatest country in the world because of our veterans." Lahood says. 

"They're the ones that allow us to have the freedoms and the opportunities and so I commend the city of Lincoln for the collaboration for this tiny home behind this, we need to be doing this across the country." 

The commission is already planning more homes in the Central Illinois areas for the years to come. 

 

 

