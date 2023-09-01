MT. ZION, ILL. (WAND) - Shoni Anderson is a lot of things. She's a sister, who enjoys basketball and playing at the park. Now, she's also an author and a warrior princess.
"In February of 2021 she was diagnosed with leukemia. And that first year we were in the hospital, we spent long stretches in the hospital. And because of Covid restrictions, we couldn't have any visitors," said Becky Anderson, Shoni's mother.
While in the hospital, Shoni spent time reading, talking, and creating arts and crafts.
"I love to read chapter books and short books," said Shoni.
Shoni expressed to her mom that she wanted to write a book about her battle with cancer. The goal was to help other kids and families how were going through a similar battle. Before they knew it, their book was in the works.
"She started talking about what the book would be about. And I started putting the words down in my phone," said Becky.
"We wrote the book so we can hope people, other kids that are going through stuff tough and adults," said Shoni.
Shortly after, "Warrior Princess" became a reality. Shoni says that is what people would call her while in the hospital.
"She went through treatment for 2 1/2 years. She rang the bell in June. So, we're just hoping to use this book to inspire and motivate other kids and parents," shared Becky.
Shoni described the exact moment when she rang the bell in June at her children's hospital. She said it's a joy she'll never forget.
"Like smiling, like 'eee!' Whenever I walked over there and gave everyone hugs, I was happy," said Shoni.
Shoni, her mother Becky and the rest of the Anderson family are ready to help other families fight their battle. Shoni shared some words of encouragement.
"If you have cancer, I want to tell you that you got this and you're going to finish soon," shared Shoni.
They will be hosting a book signing on Wednesday, September 20th.
It will be from 5 p.m. to 7. It will be held at McGaughey Elementary School in Mt. Zion.
You can find the book here on Amazon and here.
