DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several stores in Macon County were damaged by rioters Sunday.
The Best Buy in Forsyth had broken glass on each of it's front doors. Deputies say at least 50 people attempted to break the glass in an attempt to loot.
Glass was also shattered at the Kroger at N. Water St.
Forsyth police patrolled the area around Best Buy as well as the Hickory Point Mall.
The Macon County Sheriff said there was a social media threat that suggested that people would riot the mall.
WAND's Tristan Hardy laid out the latest in Decatur in his Facebook Live below.
