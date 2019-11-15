CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Recommendations for policies against sexual misconduct at the U of I received final approved from university trustees.
According to The News-Gazette, school officials approved policies coming down on faculty-student relationships, setting up requirements for background checks looking for sexual misconduct when the school hires people, and ending separation agreements allowing sexual-misconduct findings to be withheld when an employee leaves the U of I system.
The school system cited a sense of "urgency" when making these decisions.
Per the newspaper, findings from a 16-person task force had recommendations not allowing faculty to have relationships with undergraduates or graduate students they either supervise or are in the same department with. The task force said employees who have authority over a student in athletics, academics, or extracurricular activities can't have relationships with them.
Finalists for U of I jobs will have to let their current and past employers release past findings of sexual misconduct in the new policies - a change meant to keep sexual abusers from obtaining campus positions. The removal of nondisclosure agreements will then let the U of I share those findings when its employees are looked at for promotions or new jobs.
The task force report asks each of the three U of I campuses to create policies setting up a progressive discipline system that can include dismissal. It also seeks the growth of education and training programs that have a track record of effectiveness against sexual misconduct.
Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson said the U of I system "can do better" than current policies requiring its employees and students to finish once-a-year training. There are currently other additional programs set up to help students.
Those programs have to be thoroughly looked at to make sure they're effective, according to Wilson, and policies for education and training will require more time and money.
The education issue when it comes to sexual misconduct is a "clear priority", Board Chairman Don Edwards said, and must go into effect soon.