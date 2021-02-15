SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County announced its offices will be closed Tuesday due to winter weather.
Closures include the Shelby County Courthouse, according to the county sheriff.
Click here for updates from the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.
