SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville Chautauqua is nearly a month away from opening to the public, according to the Shelbyville commissioner of public properties.
After talks of the historic structure being torn down, the community of Shelbyville voted to have the century old building repaired. Mark Shanks, commissioner of public properties, said this has been a long time in the making.
"We are in the home stretch now, it's starting to really look like something," Shanks said.
The City of Shelbyville committed up to $800,000 to save and restore a unique building. The money took care of structural repairs to eight water-damaged trusses and columns. Also a new roof was installed. Shanks shared Fox and Austin Masonry and Concrete, a local business, helped with the new flooring.
Built in 1903 in Forest Park, the Shelbyville Chautauqua was the place were people from all walks of life could come together. From music to performances to meetings, Shelbyville Mayor Jeff Johnson said he can't wait for more memories to be made.
"This is going to be a good center where we can bring people together," he shared. "In today's world, we want to have some common ground and build common memories."
Work is already underway to generate ideas and events to bring to the building. Shanks said already, people in the community have reached out about having a wedding or ceremony inside.
There is still more work needing to be done on the building. For people wanting to help and support the cause, click here.
