SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville Chautauqua is nearly ready to let guests back in after going through major renovations.
The historic building recently went through work including improving the structure of the roof, adding a new floor and stage improvements.
Thousands of dollars from donations and community support helped with repairs.
"This is a piece of history," said Mark Shanks, commissioner of public properties for Shelbyville. "This is 120 years old. It's got a grand history and we're going to be able to enjoy this building for another 50 years at least."
Shanks said all that's left are the stage curtains, which are set to arrive during the week of Sept. 13.
