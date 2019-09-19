SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A local hospital is looking for volunteers.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is looking for community members to volunteer in various departments of the hospital. Regina Agney, patient experience facilitator said people are needed in the community garden, taking patients to and from different areas in the hospital and updating families in the surgery department.
"It brightens people's day, not only the patients, but their families and our staff," she explained.
Volunteers are needed to make a 20 hour commitment each year, so the hospital is looking for people over the age of 18. Agney encourages people who are retired or just have a free hour or two during the week or weekend to help.
"We just had a gentle man start just to talk with the patients," Agney said. "So if someone doesn't have a family and they aren't from around here, so now we can have people sit with them and talk with them."
There is a process to becoming a volunteer. Each applicant will go through a background check, interview and a paid physical. If a person is interested in becoming a volunteer, please call Regina Agney at 217-774-3961, extension 1141 or click here to learn more.