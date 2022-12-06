SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A Shelbyville man has been charged on several offenses including aggravated fleeing, possession of drugs, driving while license revoked, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to Government supported property.
According to the Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, on December 6, 2022, Chad Hammond, age 50, of Shelbyville, Illinois, was charged with the following offenses of:
- Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer with a Prior Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer Conviction (3 counts), Class 3 Felonies with a sentencing range of 2 to 5 years in prison.
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Conviction, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2 to 10 years in prison
- Driving While License Revoked with Eight Prior Convictions, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
- Aggravated Assault, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison;
- Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2 to 5 years in prison.
The charges allege that on December 6, 2022, Hammond fled or attempted to elude Deputy Brennan Atkinson, driving at a rate of speed at least 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, causing more than $300 to property; and disobeying two or more official traffic control devices, having previously been convicted of the same offense in a 2019 Shelby County case.
Authorities said Hammond allegedly possessed less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine in a 2019 Shelby County case.
Hammond also allegedly drove a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license, having eight prior convictions for Driving While License Revoked, assaulted Deputy Brennan Atkinson, knowing him to be a peace officer performing his official duties, by driving his motor vehicle towards Deputy Atkinson, placing him in reasonable belief of receiving a battery.
Officials alleged that Hammond knowingly damaged a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office squad car, causing damage in excess of $500 but not exceeding $10,000.
The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Hammond will appear in court on December 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. for arraignment and a bond hearing.
The case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
