SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Grandview has been arrested.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said it happened at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at J and A Convenience Store, located at 2532 N. Grand Ave. East. According to witnesses, the suspect showed a small black handgun and implied he had another gun.
Investigators said an unknown amount of cash, a cell phone, and a wallet were stolen.
The vehicle the suspect allegedly fled in was found at a nearby house. Deputies made contact with a female at the residence. Her son was in the residence and he was arrested.
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Justin D. Shavers of Springfield.
A search warrant for the residence is expected to be executed looking for evidence.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.