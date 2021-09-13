SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman claimed to have a bomb in a box during a robbery of a Springfield bank Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a suspect entered Alliance Community Bank, located at 6350 North St., Route 29 Springfield, with the box. She took an unknown amount of cash from two tellers.
Campbell described the suspect as a "short, white female with pink hair" and said she was wearing a mask and a plaid shirt. She was last seen leaving the bank toward Andrew Road on foot.
There is no vehicle description and no other suspect information available at this time. The Secretary of State Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation took over the case Monday evening, Campbell said.
Authorities had closed the road in the area. The road was back open after 6 p.m. Monday.
