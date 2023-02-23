HUME, Ill. (WAND) -- Virtual reality is becoming more common these days and students at Shiloh High School are learning how to weld virtually.
Shiloh is one of a few schools in the state with a virtual welding program. Students can practice their welding skills without spending time setting up and gathering materials.
If a student makes a mistake, they can easily start over without wasting materials.
Industrial Technology Teacher Richard Knofsky believes the virtual training gives teachers a huge amount of flexibility.
"I can be out in the booth in the welding area where they are actually hands on real welding and give the students access to the simulator. And without me really being here they can practice. Which is a huge load off my back."
Students have been working on the virtual system for about a month now.
They will graduate to traditional welding this fall.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.