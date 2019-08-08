(WAND) – Time Magazine made a statement nationally Thursday with a stand against shootings in the United States.
Its August issue has a cover featuring the names of hundreds of cities. Each was the location of a shooting in the United States in 2019.
The names are white in color on a black background. The word “ENOUGH” is shown in large black letters above the much smaller phrase “a year of gun violence in America so far”, which is written in red.
In a tweet sent Thursday, Time said above the cover photo that “we are being eaten from within”. It said America is losing a battle against “white nationalist terrorism”.
TIME's new cover: "We are being eaten from within." Why America is losing the battle against white nationalist terrorism https://t.co/HYdDIqctb7 pic.twitter.com/63lEREH7Sr— TIME (@TIME) August 8, 2019
Two deadly mass shootings happened in the same weekend in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso Texas. At least 30 people died in those attacks and dozens were injured.