URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man who they say fired gunshots and led them on a high-speed chase.
The investigation began after 5 p.m. Thursday, when officers report they heard someone fired gunshots toward another person in the 700 block of Urbana’s Sunset Drive. Police say they came to the scene and found shell casings, then identified 31-year-old Robert Ellis Moore as a suspect.
Police then found a vehicle, identified as a Jeep Liberty, at a northwest Urbana address they were surveilling that matched the description of Ellis’ car. They say Moore left the house in the Jeep and, when police tried to stop the car, led them on an I-74 chase to St. Joseph and back to Urbana, which at times involved speeds faster than 100 miles per hour. Police stopped the car near the intersection of Church Street and Goodwin Avenue, where they arrested Moore.
A press release says Moore is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is in the Champaign County Satellite Jail. A second person who police say was in the Jeep is not in custody and does not face charges.
Officers say Moore was on parole at the time of his arrest. The Illinois Department of Corrections issued a parole detainer.
Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Officers are looking for photographs and video recordings of the area if possible. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS, online here or through the P3 Tips app.
Police say they are able to make arrangements for someone to privately share information if they have it.