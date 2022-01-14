SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District has extended the suspension of urbanized area route service to Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman until Jan. 31.
Service is expected to resume on that date, SMTD officials said. A reason for the extended delay was not provided in a press release.
Those who need service before then should contact SMTD's Access Paratransit Office at (217)522-8594.
Click here for more information about Sangamon Mass Transit District routes.
