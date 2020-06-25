SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District will resume weekday and Saturday schedules starting Monday, July 6.
For the past three months, SMTD has been running an emergency reduced schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Important dates:
- June 29 - SMTD office open 8-9:30 a.m. for seniors, at-risk individuals. All others by appointment only.
- July 6 - Weekday schedules return to pre-pandemic 30-minute service
- July 6 - SMTD office open for regular business, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m; 8-9 a.m. M-F for seniors and at risk people only.
- July 11 - Saturday schedules return to pre-pandemic schedules
Face coverings are required to ride any SMTD vehicle until further notice. Face coverings will also be required on all SMTD properties, including in the lobby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.