(WAND)- With snow on the ground, snowmobilers are anxious to get out of the house. However, with the brutal temperatures it is important to be safe.
Here are some reminders:
- your snowmobile must be registered with IDNR if you are not driving on private property.
-you must be wearing a helmet.
-snowmobiles are not to be drove on the interstate.
-as for roadways and highways you need to check your local ordinance.
-IDNR urges you have items onboard in preparation of an emergency.
“Always be prepared,” said Chase Sanford, CPO with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “We recommend they always have safety equipment or survival equipment on board so a thermal blanket, maybe extra clothes, some rations, bottled water and things like that, because a snowmobile is just another machine and it can fail."
In Illinois, all operators who are at least 12 years of age and under 16 must be riding with a parent or guardian. No more than 2 people should be riding on the same snowmobile.
