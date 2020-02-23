PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WAND) - A soldier stationed in Iraq sees a burglary at his Chicago-area home through his doorbell camera app.
The soldier called police to tell them that on his smartphone he watched two men walk away with power tools from his Park Ridge home.
Police arrived quickly after the doorbell camera caught them in the act. "Maybe a couple minutes, tops. That's how fast it was," said Officer Tom Gadomski. "So, talk about service from Iraq back to Park Ridge, Illinois. That's pretty impressive."
Officers found Andres Gutierrez, 23, and Brandon Shaw, 24, walking on a nearby road carrying several items taken from the Park Ridge home's garage. There were also several car burglaries in the area.
Police and neighbors are singing praises of the doorbell cameras. "I was blown away like the rest of us in the neighborhood who've heard about it," said Park Ridge resident Marianne Guzzi. "What are the odds? I can't believe that all the way in Iraq that he would something like this."
Both suspects were charged with three counts of burglary.